WI bowler Kesrick Williams’s reaction after taking Virat Kohli’s wicket :Watch Video

West Indies bowler Kesrick Williams is well-known for his wicket-taking celebrations. He is also notorious for his rivalry with Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Everything started off when he bagged the wicket of Kohli in a T20 match. He reached into his pocket and appeared to pull out an imaginary notebook and ‘strike off’ Kohli’s name.

Later on, in another match, Virat Kohli got his own back when he smashed Williams for a six. He imitated the notebook celebration as Williams just looked on. However, during the second T20 match against West Indies in Trivandrum, the Indian skipper got scalped by Williams.

However, what was interesting was that the bowler elected not to do the notebook celebration. Kohli was caught out by Lendl Simmons and departed for 19 runs, while the team managed to notch up 170 runs for the loss of seven wickets.