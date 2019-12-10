2 CRPF officers killed and 2 injured in fratricidal firing

Two CRPF officer were killed and two jawans were injured in an alleged fratricidal firing in Jharkhand.The firing took place in ‘Charlie’ company of the 226th Battalion of CRPF in Bokaro on Monday 9.30 pm.

The accused Deepender Yadav, a CRPF constable has opened fire at his colleagues. In the firing an assistant-commandant ranked officer, an Assistant Sub-Inspector have been killed and two jawans were injured. Yadav who started firing was also injured in the incident.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF): Yesterday night a CRPF constable identified as Deepender Yadav deployed for elections duty in Bokaro (Jharkhand) shot dead an Assistant Commandant Sahul Harshan, an ASI and injured another staff. A sentry fired at Yadav & overpowered him. — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2019

CRPF has ordered an inquiry in the issue. The troupe was deployed there for election duty.

Earlier in last week in an another incident of fratricidal firing six jawans of ITBP was been killed.