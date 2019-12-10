DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Citizenship Amendment Bill: “This is the price we pay for giving a party a brute majority” says P.Chidambaram

Dec 10, 2019, 03:26 pm IST
Veteran Congress leader and former union minister  P. Chidambaram accused that the   Citizenship (Amendment) Bill as “patently unconstitutional”. He  raised his criticism on his social media  handle.

“CAB is unconstitutional. Parliament passes a Bill that is patently unconstitutional and the battle ground shifts to the Supreme Court. Elected Parliamentarians are abdicating their responsibilities in favour of lawyers and judges!. That is the price we pay for giving a party a brute majority that it uses to trample over the wishes of the states and the people,” P.Chidambaram tweeted.

 

The CAB grants the citizenship to  members of the Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who came to India from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan by December 31, 2014 and faced religious persecution in those countries. The bill was passed in the Lok Sabha with 311 members favouring it, 80 voting against it and zero abstentions.

P.Chidambaram was released from Tihar jail on bail recently. He was in judicial custody in the money laundering case and INX Media scam registered by CBI and ED.

