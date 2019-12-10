Citizenship Amendment Bill: “This is the price we pay for giving a party a brute majority” says P.Chidambaram

Veteran Congress leader and former union minister P. Chidambaram accused that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill as “patently unconstitutional”. He raised his criticism on his social media handle.

“CAB is unconstitutional. Parliament passes a Bill that is patently unconstitutional and the battle ground shifts to the Supreme Court. Elected Parliamentarians are abdicating their responsibilities in favour of lawyers and judges!. That is the price we pay for giving a party a brute majority that it uses to trample over the wishes of the states and the people,” P.Chidambaram tweeted.

The CAB grants the citizenship to members of the Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who came to India from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan by December 31, 2014 and faced religious persecution in those countries. The bill was passed in the Lok Sabha with 311 members favouring it, 80 voting against it and zero abstentions.

When the voters will vote for a candidate when he is with the Congress and will

vote for him when he defects to BJP,

can we say that Indian politics has acquired a transcendence & formlessness that makes India=Heaven. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) December 10, 2019

P.Chidambaram was released from Tihar jail on bail recently. He was in judicial custody in the money laundering case and INX Media scam registered by CBI and ED.