Dubai Duty Free Raffle:Malayali expat working in Saudi wins $1 million

The goddess of luck has again hugged an Indian expat in UAE. An Indian expat working in Saudi Arabia has won $1million in Dubai Duty Free Raffle. Sakeer Hussain Srambikkal, a Malayali working as a supervisor for Middle East Airline in Dammam, Saudi Arabia has won the big prize.

The Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire in series 317 was held at Al maktoum International Airport on Tuesday.

Sakeer Hussain has purchased ticket no. 3464. ” What a great way to start my day. It was my second ticket in the million-dollar promotion and I am so thankful to Dubai Duty Free for this amazing win” Sakeer Hussain said.

Deepak Gunasekaran another Indian expat won a Moto Guzzi Racer. Vijaya Lakshmi another Indian residing in Sharjah has also won Motto Guzzi California.