“India’s tryst with bigotry and narrow minded exclusion” was confirmed as Citizenship (Amendment) Bill passed says Priyanka Gandhi

Dec 10, 2019, 12:42 pm IST
AICC General secretary Priyanka Gandhi has come forward criticizing the Narendra Modi led NDA government over passing the Citizenship ( Amendment) bill (CAB). Priyanka Gandhi in a series of tweets registered her dissent against the bill. she said that India’s tryst with bigotry and narrow minded exclusion” was confirmed as Citizenship (Amendment) Bill passed in the Lok Sabha.

” Last night at midnight, India’s tryst with bigotry and narrow minded exclusion was confirmed as the CAB was passed in the Lok Sabha. Our forefathers gave their lifeblood for our freedom. In that freedom, is enshrined the right to equality, and the right to freedom of religion”, Priyanka Gandhi tweeted.

The CAB was passed by the LoK Sabha yesterday. The bill will be presented in the Upper House of the Parliament on today.  The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim immigrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan if they faced religious persecution there, was passed in the Lok Sabha with 311-80 votes on Monday night, after more than seven hours of debate and discussions. The Bill will now be tabled in the Rajya Sabha for its nod.

