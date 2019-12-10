Jeethu joseph-Mohanlal film will be shot in Egypt, Turkey, London: Details inside

After giving a gigantic hit like ‘Drishyam’, Mohanlal and jeethu Joseph are teaming up again. The new film will go on floors from December 18.

Earlier Jeethu Joseph has revealed that the film is crime thriller. He also explained that the film will be a mass entertainer in a different style. The film will about six murders that took place in six countries in six years.

The big budget action flick will be shot in more than six foreign locations which include Egypt, London and Istanbul.

“It’s not definitely not another Drishyam. I’m planning to make it as a mass movie, through not in the usual conventional style. It will be an action thriller with a realistic touch. The story is set in several countries which makes it a big budget film”, Jeethu Joseph said in an interview.

Popular South Indian actress Trisha will be seen as Mohanlal’s wife in this film. Durga Krishna of ‘Vimaanam’ fame has reportedly been cast as Trisha’s sister. Jeethu Joseph is currently in London for location scouting.