Pineapple Soufflé

Ingredients

Egg-3

MilkMaid-1 tin

Milk – 3 tin of Milkmaid

Vanilla Essence-1 TSP

Gelatin -20 Gram

Pineapple- 500 Gram

Sugar – 3 TBSP

Cloves- 4

To Decorate

1. Pineapple/cherry pieces

2. Fresh cream

To Caramel Pineapple:- Cut the pineapple into small bite size pieces.

Stew the pineapple with sugar and cloves till it begins to caramelize.

Place them on a flat dish and press them down, where you set the

soufflé.

To make the Custard: – This is the basic custard for any pudding,

caramel , or pineapple soufflé or any fruit caramelized .Beat milk

and eggs together. Fold in the milkmaid and beat more. Double boil

the mixer, till the custard starts to thicken. Let it cool. Add the

essence and the soaked gelatin mix well. Pour it slowly over the side

of the dish without moving the flat pressed pineapple. Let it cool,

move into the fridge to set. Serve after decorating with cherry and

fresh cream.

To Make Custard for Pudding

Egg-3, MilkMaid-1 tin, Milk – 3, measure with Milkmaid tin, beat

together, double-boil and keep aside to cool. Make the caramel with

equal quantity of ½ cup sugar and ½ cup water .Boil together

until it reached a caramel point to your taste and color. Put off

the heat and add 2 TBSP of butter immediately and mix properly.

Careful when you add the butter as it will bubble up. Pour to the flat

glass dish to bake. It will spread out fast and evenly. Add the

essence to the custard and bake for 20 minutes or until the caramel

under starts to boil. Remove from the oven and let it cool outside and

then move to the fridge to set.

Tips and Quos: Carmel can be set in individual cups, so that it makes

it easy to serve. Caramel pudding always tastes better if you bake it

in oven. While baking, make sure the caramel does not boil and come to

the top. You can steam bake caramel custard in pressure cooker too.

Sapna Anu B. George.