Pineapple Soufflé
Ingredients
Egg-3
MilkMaid-1 tin
Milk – 3 tin of Milkmaid
Vanilla Essence-1 TSP
Gelatin -20 Gram
Pineapple- 500 Gram
Sugar – 3 TBSP
Cloves- 4
To Decorate
1. Pineapple/cherry pieces
2. Fresh cream
To Caramel Pineapple:- Cut the pineapple into small bite size pieces.
Stew the pineapple with sugar and cloves till it begins to caramelize.
Place them on a flat dish and press them down, where you set the
soufflé.
To make the Custard: – This is the basic custard for any pudding,
caramel , or pineapple soufflé or any fruit caramelized .Beat milk
and eggs together. Fold in the milkmaid and beat more. Double boil
the mixer, till the custard starts to thicken. Let it cool. Add the
essence and the soaked gelatin mix well. Pour it slowly over the side
of the dish without moving the flat pressed pineapple. Let it cool,
move into the fridge to set. Serve after decorating with cherry and
fresh cream.
To Make Custard for Pudding
Egg-3, MilkMaid-1 tin, Milk – 3, measure with Milkmaid tin, beat
together, double-boil and keep aside to cool. Make the caramel with
equal quantity of ½ cup sugar and ½ cup water .Boil together
until it reached a caramel point to your taste and color. Put off
the heat and add 2 TBSP of butter immediately and mix properly.
Careful when you add the butter as it will bubble up. Pour to the flat
glass dish to bake. It will spread out fast and evenly. Add the
essence to the custard and bake for 20 minutes or until the caramel
under starts to boil. Remove from the oven and let it cool outside and
then move to the fridge to set.
Tips and Quos: Carmel can be set in individual cups, so that it makes
it easy to serve. Caramel pudding always tastes better if you bake it
in oven. While baking, make sure the caramel does not boil and come to
the top. You can steam bake caramel custard in pressure cooker too.
Sapna Anu B. George.
