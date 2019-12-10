Xiaomi to launch its 108 MP camera phone ‘Mi Note 10’ in India

Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi is all set to launch its 108 MP phone ‘Mi Note 10’ in India. The phone was launched in Europe and China earlier as ‘Mi CC9 Pro’. It is reported that the phone will be available in India form january 2020.

The smartphone comes with a 6.47 inch FHD+ AMOLED display and with a fingerprint reader underneath. The phone has a water drop notch at the top housing a 32 MP selfie camera.

The phone has a primary 108 MP camera in the rear along with 20MP ultra wide-angle camera, 12 MP telephoto sensor , a secondary 5 Mp telephoto sensor and 2MP macro camera.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset and comes with 8GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. The phone has a 5260 mAh battery along with support for 30w fast charging technology.