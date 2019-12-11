ED attaches properties worth Rs 600 crore in connection with Iqbal Mirchi case

Enforcement Directorate has attached several immovable properties in connection with the Iqbal Mirchi case. Mirchi, an international drug dealer and smuggler, had amassed huge wealth and acquired various immovable properties and businesses across the globe.

“After detailed investigation under the PMLA, some of these properties held in India have been provisionally attached by the ED against two provisional attachment orders. The market value of these properties is around Rs 600 crore,” said the ED.

In the first provisional attachment order, immovable properties having the value of Rs 76.32 crore in 2010 have been provisionally attached. These properties include third and fourth floors of Ceejay House, Worli, Mumbai, an office premise at Arun Chambers, Tardeo, Mumbai, three flats in Sahil Bungalow, Worli, Mumbai, three prime commercial shops in Crawford Market, Mumbai and Bungalows & Land (more than 5 acres) in Lonawala. These properties were acquired by Iqbal Mirchi in the name of his family members and relatives.

The ED claims that during its investigation, it was revealed that Mirchi was indirectly owned various properties in and around Mumbai. His family owns 14,000 square feet area of third and fourth floor of Ceejay House, a 15-story prime commercial property in Worli, Mumbai. This property was redeveloped by Millennium Developer Pvt Limited.

According to the probe agency, that certain part of the plot was earlier in possession of one MK Mohammad. Iqbal Mirchi entered into an agreement with MK Mohammed for acquiring the rights in the property in the name of his wife Hajra Memon for Rs 9 lakh and the agreement was executed in 1986. Though payments of only Rs 20,000 were made in 1986, the possession of the property was taken by Iqbal Memon in 1986 itself and he started running a discotheque by the name of ‘Fisherman’s Wharf’. Later on, at the time of redevelopment, Mirchi was given 14,000 square feet area of the third and fourth floor of newly-constructed Ceejay House at the same location in the name of his wife Hajra Memon and sons.