ISRO set to launch spy satellite RISAT-2BR1 today

India’s latest spy satellite RISAT-2BR1, along with nine foreign satellites is set to be launched from Sriharikota rocket port in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. The countdown for the launch had begun at 4.40 pm on Tuesday. Placed into an orbit of 576 km, the Indian satellite will have a life of five years. India’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) rocket is expected to blast off from the first launch pad at 3.25 p.m. on Wednesday carrying RISAT-2BR1 a radar imaging earth observation satellite weighing about 628 kg, said the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Piggybacking on the Indian satellite would be nine foreign satellites from the USA (multi-mission Lemur-4 satellites, technology demonstration Tyvak-0129, earth imaging 1HOPSAT), Israel (remote sensing Duchifat-3), Italy (search and rescue Tyvak-0092) and Japan (QPS-SAR – a radar imaging earth observation satellite).

These foreign satellites are being launched under a commercial arrangement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL).

According to the ISRO, the satellites will be carried by the PSLV-QL variant.The rocket will have four strap-on motors and the December 11 flight will be the second space trip for this rocket variant.