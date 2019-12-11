“Pakistan must take action against terrorists operating from its soil”,says European Union

European Union (EU) on Tuesday said it was concerned over restrictions on “fundamental freedom” of people in Kashmir and called for steps like restoration of communication network and essential services to bring back normalcy in the Valley.

European Union’s Ambassador to India Ugo Astuto also said Pakistan must take action against terror groups operating from its soil, including by choking their financial support, and ensuring compliance of steps recommended by anti-terror watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Astuto, at a media briefing, said the European Union’s position has been that India and Pakistan should resolve all issues through dialogue.

“Pakistan must take action against militants and terrorists, including against those involved in financing and supporting the terror groups,” he said. On Kashmir, he said the European Union understands India’s security concerns, but insisted that steps should be taken to restore normalcy in the Valley, adding the bloc’s views on the matter remained unchanged since August.