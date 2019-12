At least 13 people were killed and 21 others injured in a fire that ripped through an illegal plastic factory in Bangladesh.

The fore accident took place in the Prime Patent Plastic Limited on Wednesday afternoon at Keraniganj, on the outskirts of Dhaka. The cause of the fire could not be immediately determined by the authorities.

Around 300 people worked in two shifts at the factory. Around 150 people, including many women, were working when the fire started.