Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty rises

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE nifty rallied higher. The upward rally of the domestic benchmark indices were supported by the US Federal Reserve’s decision to keep interest rate unchanged.

BSE Sensex ended trading at 40,581.71 gaining by 169.14 points or 0.42%. NSE Nifty settled trading at 11,971.80 gaining by 61.+65 points or 0.52%.

The top gainers in the market were Tata motors, YES Bank, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, Vedanta, IndusInd Bank, SBI, Sun Pharma, JSW Steel, Hindalco, Cipla and Hero MotoCorp.

The top losers in the market were Infosys, TCS, Bharati Airtel, ONGC, HCL Tech, Bharati Infratel, Bajaj Auto, Ultra Tech Cement and Tech Mahindra.