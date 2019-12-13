Commodity Market: price of gold and silver slips down

In the commodity market the price of precious metals has slipped down.

In the International market the yellow metal was trading at a higher price of $. 1470 per ounce. Silver also trading at a higher price of $.16.93 per ounce.

In India the price of gold has slipped down by Rs.232 to Rs.38,486 per 10 gram. On Thursday gold has settled trading at Rs.38,718 per 10 gram.

Silver prices fell down by Rs.7 to reach at Rs.45,189 per kilogram. Silver has settled trading at Rs.45,196 per kilogram on Thursday.