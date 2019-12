A minor girl who is differently abled was allegedly raped . The incident took place in Luthera village in Fatehabad in Haryana.

As per the police the minor girl aged between 13 to 14 was raped when she was returning her home after attending a wedding event on Thursday night around 9.pm. The accused aged around 28 was in a inebriated condition raped the girl.

The police has registered a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act and SC and ST Act.