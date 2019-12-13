Hospital attack case : Police raid at Pak PM Imran Khan’s nephew’s home

Pakistan police raided the home of Prime Minister Imran Khan”s nephew Hassaan Niazi on Friday in connection with the attack on a cardiac hospital that caused the death of five patients in critical condition, according to a media report.

At least five patients died and several were in critical condition after hundreds of lawyers stormed and ransacked Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) in Lahore on Wednesday.The lawyers said they attacked the doctors and medical staff to avenge an assault by doctors on a fellow advocate two weeks ago.

In footage which was televised on national channels, Niazi, who is a lawyer, was seen with the attacking lawyers.

However, Niazi was not present at his residence when the police raided his home, The Express Tribune reported.Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hasan Chohan, who had reached the hospital to negotiate with the lawyers was also manhandled.”Even in the war time hospitals are spared but the unruly lawyers today crossed every limit and attacked a health facility causing the death of five patients and injuries to the doctors and paramedics,” Chohan said.

Later, the paramilitary Pakistan Rangers and riot police were called in to control the situation.Prime Minister Khan took notice of the incident and sought a report from the Punjab Inspector General, the report said.On Thursday, Pakistan police arrested 50 lawyers, including women, for the attack.