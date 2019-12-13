ISRO releases video of RISAT-2BR1 Satellite launch : Watch Here

ISRO on Thursday released a video with clips captured onboard the PSLV-C48 launch vehicle, which, in its 50th flight on Wednesday, successfully placed into orbit India’s spy satellite RISAT-2BR1, along with nine commercial satellites from four foreign countries.

The 1:58 minute-long video begins with the final countdown of the launch, followed by clips of the PSLV-C48 lifting off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota. It continues with the vehicle finally disappearing into space and ends with clips showing the payload fairing, separation of the RISAT-2BR1 and the nine foreign satellites.

Also on Thursday, the Radical Rib Antenna (RRA) of the satellite was successfully deployed in-orbit. “This complex technology involved unfurling and deployment of the 3.6-metre antenna which was folded and stowed during the launch. The entire process was completed in nine minutes 12 seconds,” ISRO said in a tweet.

Watch Video Here