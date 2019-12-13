DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Pakistani intruder shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir

Dec 13, 2019, 12:28 pm IST
Line of Control (LoC)
firing at Line of Control (LoC)

The Indian security forces has shot dead a Pakistani national who was sneaking into Indian territory. The Border Security Force (BSF) has killed the Pakistani intruder in the Samba sector in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

” In the intervening night a Pakistani intruder who was sneaking into Indian territory was shot dead by BSF in Manguchak border outpost in Samba sector in Jammu and Kashmir. Number of intruders who tried to sneak is yet to be ascertained” informed BSF.

