Schools, anganwadi centers to remain closed tomorrow

All the government and private schools, along with the Anganwadi centres in Uttarkashi, Champawat, Chamoli will remain closed on Saturday following adverse weather conditions in the areas.

The District Magistrates of Chamoli and Uttarkashi, as well as the Chief Education Officer of Champawat, issued notices on Friday to close the institutions, following rain and snowfall alerts by the Meteorological departments in the districts.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorm and hailstorm accompanied with lightning is likely to take place at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and East Madhya Pradesh.