Union government to give citizenship to refugees if state government doesn’t: BJP leader

The national general secretary of BJP Kailash Vijayvargiya claimed that the union government will give citizenship to all refugees in West Bengal if the state government led by Mamata Banerjee does not .

“The Parliament has passed a legislation (Citizenship Amendment Bill). And now the state government should grant citizenship to these people. If the state government doesn’t perform its responsibility, and Mamata Banerjee out of her ego tries to deprive these people of their right to citizenship, the Centre will definitely invoke its powers to grant them citizenship”said Vijayvargiya .

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will ensure that these people get their rights. But Mamata should remember that personal ego cannot take the state forward,” Vijayvargiya added.