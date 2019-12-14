2-day public holiday announced

A 2-day public holiday has been announced in kingdom of Bahrain. The holiday was announced by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister. The public holiday is announced for National Day of Bahrain and for the Anniversary of His majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa’s accession to the throne.

As per the circular all public institutions including all ministries, government departments and public institution will be closed on Monday and Tuesday (16,17 December).