After absconding for 18 years,terrorist belonging to banned Islamist outfit arrested

A terrorist belonging to the banned radical Islamist outfit Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) was arrested by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Mumbai police and Delhi Special Cell. The militant has been absconding for the last 18 years.

The militant identified as Ilyas is the brother-in-law of Abdul Subhan Qureshi, the chief of banned radical Islamist outfit Indian Mujahideen. Qureshi is under Delhi police custody from 2008.

The joint operation by ATS and Delhi Special Cell was carried out after getting a tip-off. The ATS was granted a 3-day custody of Ilyas.