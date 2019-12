Pattas, directed by RS Durai Senthilkumar, is actor Dhanush’s upcoming Tamil film which has received massive attention among his fans from all over the country. The actor, who will reportedly be seen in a dual role in this film, unveiled the first official motion poster of Pattas on Twitter earlier today.

The motion poster has a Tamil voice-over and an extremely colourful and high-end computer graphic sequence right from the beginning as it leads to the title of the film.