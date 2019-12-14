Drugs worth Rs.1300 crore seized by Narcotics Control Bureau

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized contraband drugs worth Rs. 1200 crore by busting an international racket in the national capital. NCB has also arrested 9 persons including five Indians. NCB has seized 20 kilogram cocaine, sources of 55 kilogram of cocaine and 200 kilogram of methamphetamine in Australia.

The international drug syndicate has links to Australia, Canada, USA, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Nigeria and Malaysia. The NCB has booked 5 Indians, 2 Nigerians , one US national and one Indonesian.

As per the NCB the the drugs sized worth in international market around Rs. 100 crore and the total seizure from the drug syndicate is over Rs.1300 crore.