Former chief minister’s detention extended

The detention of former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah has been extended. The Jammu and kashmir administration has extended the detention of National Conference leader by three more months.

Farooq Abdullah was detained under the Public Safety Act on August 5. Farooq Abdullah with his son and former chief minister of the state Omar Abdullah and many prominent leaders of the state were detained before the union government abrogated the Article 370 and 35A which gave Jammu and Kashmir a special status.

The union government has also blocked internet and telephone service in the valley. The telephone service to the state was resumed in last month. But the internet service is still blocked in the state.The leaders of the state are still under detention.