“I am not Rahul Savarkar. I will not apologise nor anyone from Congress”: Rahul Gandhi on ‘Rape in India’ remark

Former AICC president and Lok Sabha member of Wayanad Rahul Gandhi has made it clear that he will no apologise over his ‘Rape in India’ remark. He also attacked the Narendra Modi led union government on a rally organized by the Congress.

Rahul Gandhi, at party's 'Bharat Bachao' rally: I was told in Parliament by BJP y'day 'Rahul ji, you gave a speech. Apologise for that.' I was told to apologise for something which is right. My name is not Rahul Savarkar. My name is Rahul Gandhi. I will never apologise for truth. pic.twitter.com/XiGWs81YAe — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2019

Rahul Gandhi, Congress: No one from Congress will apologise. It is Narendra Modi who should apologise. He should apologise to the nation. His assistant Amit Shah should apologise to the nation. I will tell you why they should that. https://t.co/Q18DVDJSMr — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2019

” Bjp asked me to apologise for telling the truth. I am not Rahul Savarkar. I am Rahul Gandhi. I will not apologise. Nor will anyone from Congress”, said Rahul Gandhi. Rahul was addressing the ‘Bharat Bachao’ rally at New Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi, at party's 'Bharat Bachao' rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi: Today, GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth is at 4%, that too even after they (BJP) changed the way to measure GDP. If GDP is measured following the previous method, it will be just 2.5%. pic.twitter.com/zUScH6o4Pb — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2019

Earlier in an election rally in Jharkhand Rahul has said that ‘Prime Minister Narendra Modi used to say ‘Make in India’ but nowadays wherever you look it is ‘Rape in India’. This remark has ignited controversy and an uproar in the Parliament on Friday. Union minister Smriti Irani has approached the Election Commission over the remark.