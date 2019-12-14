DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

“I am not Rahul Savarkar. I will not apologise nor anyone from Congress”: Rahul Gandhi on ‘Rape in India’ remark

Dec 14, 2019, 02:33 pm IST
Former AICC president and Lok Sabha member of Wayanad Rahul Gandhi has made it clear that he will no apologise over his ‘Rape in India’ remark. He also attacked the Narendra Modi led union government on a rally organized by the Congress.

” Bjp asked me to apologise for telling the truth. I am not Rahul Savarkar. I am Rahul Gandhi. I will not apologise. Nor will anyone from Congress”, said Rahul Gandhi. Rahul was addressing the ‘Bharat Bachao’ rally at New Delhi.

Earlier in an election rally in Jharkhand Rahul has said that ‘Prime Minister Narendra Modi used to say ‘Make in India’ but nowadays wherever you look it is ‘Rape in India’. This remark has ignited controversy and an uproar in the Parliament on Friday. Union minister Smriti Irani has approached the Election Commission over the remark.

