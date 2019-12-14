Indian airline grounds three planes

SpiceJet the budget airline company from India has announced that it has decided to ground its three planes over technical issues. The budget airliner has decided to ground B737 freighter aircrafts.

The company informed that the move to ground the planes was made on the advice of the Israeli Aerospace industries. It was Israeli Aerospace industries that converted these aircrafts into freighters.

“During an internal examination of Israeli Aerospace industries’s manufacturing facilities,a potential defect was discovered in the process used to manufacture the 9G rigid barrier installed on these aircrafts. These aircrafts will return to operations after regulatory clearances”, said SpiceJet in a statement.