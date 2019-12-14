Muslim league and other organizations says ‘no relation with hartal’ against CAB

Muslim Youth League has made it clear that the organization is not related to the hartal announced by some groups and individuals on December 17 against the Citizenship Amendment Bill. This was informed by general secretary P.K.Firoz and president Sayed Munavvar Ali Shihab Thangal.

Earlier Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama has also informed that the organisation will not participate in the hartal announced by SDPI and Welfare party. The Sunni muslim organization supporting Kanthapuram A.P.Abubacker Musaliyar also revelaed that they will not support the hartal.

Welfare Party which is the political wing of Jamaat- e- Islami, SDPI, DHRM and some liberal intellectual had called to demonstrate a hartal on December 17 in Kerala against the union government’s decision to implement the Citizenship Amendment Bill.