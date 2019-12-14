Nirbhaya convicts under depression, refuses food, say Tihar jail sources

The four convicts facing death in the 2012 Nirbhaya rape and murder case are under depression and have reduced their food intake, jail sources said on Friday.Four-five security personnel have been assigned to each of the four convicts to ensure that they do not harm themselves, the sources added.

On Friday, senior officials, including Tihar Director General Sandeep Goel, visited Jail No 3, where the hanging will take place, to inspect the preparation and were satisfied with it.

Ram Singh, the prime accused in the case and the elder brother of co-accused Mukesh, had committed suicide in his cell in Tihar in March 2013. The sixth, a juvenile, is already out, having served his sentence under the erstwhile-juvenile justice laws.

A Delhi court on December 18 will hear a plea seeking issuance of death warrants against four people convicted in the Nirbhaya gang rape-and-murder case.