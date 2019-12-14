“Not Savarkar but call yourself Rahul Jinnah”, says BJP on Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Savarkar’ remark

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has hit back at Rahul Gandhi after the former Congress President refused to apologise for his ‘Rape In India’ remark. Speaking at the ‘Bharat Bachao’ rally, Rahul Gandhi said, “My name is Rahul Gandhi, not Rahul Savarkar; I will never apologise for speaking truth and nor will any Congressman do so.”

Reacting to his comment, BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao said, “Rahul Jinnah instead of Rahul Gandhi is a more appropriate name for him.”

“The more appropriate name for you Rahul Gandhi is RAHUL JINNAH. Your Muslim appeasement politics and mindset makes you a worthy legatee of Mohammad Ali Jinnah, not Savarkar. #RahulJinnah,” GVL Narasimha Rao wrote on Twitter.