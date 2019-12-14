Suman Rao: All you need to know about the contestant representing India at Miss World 2019

Rajasthan girl Suman Rao was crowned Femina Miss India 2019 and is representing India at the Miss World 2019 pageant. The 20-year-old had previously won the title of Miss India Rajasthan 2019.

The 20-year-old is a model and dancer from Rajasthan’s Aaidana village which is near Udaipur. She was born on November 23, 1999 and is currently studying to be a Chartered Accountant.

Her father is a jeweller and her mother is homemaker. Ms Rao and her family moved to Mumbai when she was one year old and studied at Mahatma School of Academics and Sports in Navi Mumbai.

In 2018, she was crowned the 1st runner-up in Miss Navi Mumbai contest. She then went on to win Femina Miss Rajasthan 2019. She represented Rajasthan at the Femina Miss India 2019 pageant.

On 15 June 2019, she was crowned as Femina Miss India World by the previous year’s titleholder Anukreethy Vas at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai.

Besides being a model, Suman Rao is trained Kathak dancer. On Instagram, Ms Rao posted a video of her dancing to a classical song. She captioned the post and wrote, “Only a day left for me to start my once in a life time journey and I’m all set with my preparations! Here’s presenting a teaser of my dance video to all my supporters for the love and best wishes I’ve received for @missworld.”