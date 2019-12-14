Suman Rao: All you need to know about the contestant representing India at Miss World 2019

Rajasthan girl Suman Rao was crowned Femina Miss India 2019 and is representing India at the Miss World 2019 pageant. The 20-year-old had previously won the title of Miss India Rajasthan 2019.
A strong back over a soft heart ? . . Outfit – @jadorebyparul Jewellery – @labelsofloveofficial Fashion Director – @rockystarofficial Associate Stylist – @janviturakhia Assisted by – @styledbysaksh Photographer – @rahuljhangiani Hair and make up – @sitalmakeup #RoadtoMissWorld #missindia2019 #missworld2019
The 20-year-old is a model and dancer from Rajasthan’s Aaidana village which is near Udaipur. She was born on November 23, 1999 and is currently studying to be a Chartered Accountant.
Her father is a jeweller and her mother is homemaker. Ms Rao and her family moved to Mumbai when she was one year old and studied at Mahatma School of Academics and Sports in Navi Mumbai.
Your Limitations- it's only your Imagination ? . . Outfit – @mad.glam Jewellery – @labelsofloveofficial Fashion Director – @rockystarofficial Associate Stylist – @janviturakhia Assisted by – @styledbysaksh Photographer – @rahuljhangiani Hair and make up – @sitalmakeup #RoadtoMissWorld #missindia2019 #missworld2019
In 2018, she was crowned the 1st runner-up in Miss Navi Mumbai contest. She then went on to win Femina Miss Rajasthan 2019. She represented Rajasthan at the Femina Miss India 2019 pageant.
On 15 June 2019, she was crowned as Femina Miss India World by the previous year’s titleholder Anukreethy Vas at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai.
You are born to Change someone’s life , Don’t waste it . It could be touching one person’s life.. it could be many lives, what is required is the effort to give it your best. My BWAP is about uplifting women and giving them a social status that they deserve. They need their voice and they need their power to make decisions. And the ladies of @princessdiyakumarifoundation have earned this power . I am wearing this saree made by them . This is #PROJECTPRAGATI. They have worked many hours to make this, and I know that this is made with their threads of love and crystals of sweat. Looking at them standing independently on their feet swells my heart with pride and gratitude ???? Thank you PDKF ?? . . . #beautywithapurpose #bwap #projectpragati #missworld #missworld2019 #london #princessdiyakumarifoundation . . . Outfit – @princessdiyakumarifoundation Accessories – @hemakhasturilabel Fashion Director – @rockystarofficial Associate Stylist – @sheefajgilani Assisted by – @labelblive @aashi0812
Besides being a model, Suman Rao is trained Kathak dancer. On Instagram, Ms Rao posted a video of her dancing to a classical song. She captioned the post and wrote, “Only a day left for me to start my once in a life time journey and I’m all set with my preparations! Here’s presenting a teaser of my dance video to all my supporters for the love and best wishes I’ve received for @missworld.”
Only a day left for me to start my once in a life time journey and I’m all set with my preparations! Here’s presenting a teaser of my dance video to all my supporters for the love and best wishes I’ve received for @missworld ??? With Special Thanks to Sandip Soparrkar @sandip_soparrkar Studio Courtesy: Studio 11 @st11dio Latin Expert Vineet Bangera @vineetbangeraofficial #missworld2019 #London #MissWorld
Let's spice things up a bit!? For @tlj_magazine ? Photographer : @navindhyaniphoto Mua : @ayeshasethstudio Hair : @hairbyminimahadik Styling : @mohita_adhia Outfit by @zara Watch by @versace @genesisbcw Location : @liltmumbai by @pspr_media . . #missindia2019 #missworld2019
