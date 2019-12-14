Tata Sky to launch Android set-top box on December 16: See features

DTH service provider Tata Sky is all set to launch its Android based set-top box in the country. The Android based set-top box named Tata Sky Binge+ will be launched on December 16.

The Android based digital set-top box will run on Android and support 4K content. The set-top box is powered by 1.8 GHz Broadcom BCM 72604 B processor.

The set-top box offers local TV channels with digital OTT content. The OTT contents will be given through either ethernet or Wifi connectivity. The set-top box comes with support for digital streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon prime Video. Users will get one free month subscription from its Tata Sky binge services. The users will be able to see Zee5, Hotstar, Eros Now, Hungama and Sun Nxt.