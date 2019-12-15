BJP expels 11 leaders including former state president for anti-party activities

Ruling party BJP has expelled its 11 prominent leaders from the party’s primary membership for indiscipline and anti-party activities. The Jharkhand state committee of the BJP has took this decision.

The expelled leaders include former BJP state committee president Tala Marandi and former spokesperson of the party Praveen Prabhakar.

The expelled leaders are contesting in the Jharkhand assembly elections against BJP candidates as rebels.

This is the second time that BJP is taking disciplinary actions against the rebel leaders during the ongoing Jharkhand assembly election. Earlier BJP has expelled 18 leaders for anti-party activities.

The election for Jharkhand Assembly is progressing in the state. The ruling BJP is facing a tougher competition from opposition and BJP’s former ally parties who had joined the opposition.