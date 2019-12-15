Canada suspends Permanent Residency (PR) Programme: Details inside

The Canadian government has suspended one of its ‘Permanent Residency programme’. The ‘Canada ‘Quebec’ Investor Program’ has been suspended until July 1, 2020. This was been informed by the Quebec minister for Immigration, Simon Jolin Barrette.

The ‘Canada ‘Quebec’ Investor Program’ has allowed investors to obtain the Canadian permanent residence with a investment of $.1.2 million. Any individual who is ready to invest $.1.2 million and having a net worth of at least $.2,000,000 and having a 2 years of management experience in the last five years can apply for the permanent residency.

The minister informed that the programmed has been suspended as around 20,000 applications for permanent residence through the programme are yet to be processed.