Dalit youth beaten up for selling Biriyani: See the shocking video

Yet another shocking incident of mob violence has reported in the country. In a shocking incident a Dalit youth was beaten up a group of criminals for selling Biriyani.

The inhumane act was reported in Greater Noida. The incident came into light after the video of the merciless assault was shared on social media.

#Breaking: Dalit youth beaten up allegedly for selling Biryani in #GreaterNoida. The assailants had raised objections on Dalit youth selling biryani. FIR has been filed against three unknown suspects under sections of assault. Sections of ST/SC act has also been invoked. pic.twitter.com/TNe6EPVs0Q — Muhammad Wajihulla (@wajihulla) December 14, 2019

As per the police the incident took place on December 13. The Dalit youth who set up a roadside stall to sell Biriyani in the Rabupura area in Greater Noida. The miscreants approached him and asked his caste. After knowing that he is a Dalit the group started to slap him.

Police has registered a FIR under appropriate sections of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The criminals has not been identified yet.