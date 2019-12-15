Free video calls can be made on this updated app in UAE

The popular video calling app in UAE has launched its updated version. Botim has announced that they will now offer their services under the ‘TikTok brand’. The announcement was made with a link to download the new app.

” TikTok is a free, fast and secure calling and messaging app that allows you to enjoy voice and video calls with your family and friends anywhere, anytime, without any limits” said Botim.

Botim has also informed that their services will be inaccessible shortly. Another announcement said that TikTok has no monthly subscription fees.

On Google Play, the Singapore-based BotIM app has been installed over 5 million times, and on Apple App Store, the app has a 4.8 rating from 84,092 users.