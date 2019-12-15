Milk price to be increased by in the state from this week

The largest dairy product company in the country Amul has announced a hike in the price of milk. The Gujarat Cooperative Milk marketing Federation (GCMMF), that manages the popular dairy product brand ‘Amul’ has announced that the hike.

The mil price will be increased by Rs.2 per liter in Ahmedabad and Saurashtra region in Gujarat, Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR), West Bengal,Mumbai and Maharashtra. The price hike will be implemented from December 15, Sunday.

Another popular dairy product brand ‘Mother Diary’ has also announced an increase of Rs.3 per liter for its milk from December 15 in the Delhi and NCR.