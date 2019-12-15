Prithviraj’s ‘Driving Licence’ bags massive pre-release business

Yet to release malayalam movie ‘Driving Licence’ starring Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead role has bagged a massive pre-release business.

Prithviraj is playing the role a top film star and Suraj Venjaramoodu as a vehicle inspector, who is also a big fan. Deepti Sati and Miya George play the two female leads.

The script of the film is written by Sachy. And the film is directed by Jean Paul Lal . Prithviraj’s own banner is producing the film jointly with Listin Stephen’s Magic Frames.

Asianet has bagged the satellite rights for Rs 6 crore while Amazon Prime has bagged the streaming rights for around Rs 4.5 crore. In addition to that, Phars Films Co Llc have bagged the overseas rights for Rs 2.55 crore, which is said to be the highest for a Prithviraj starrer till date.

The film will be released on December 20 has got a clean U certificate from the censor board.