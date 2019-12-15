Savarkar’s grandson to file defamation case against Rahul Gandhi

Savarkar’s grandson has informed that he will file defamation case against former AICC president and Congress MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi. Ranjit Savarkar, the grandson of Veer Savarkar has informed that he will file a defamation case against Rahul Gandhi for his ‘My name is not savarkar’ remark.

Ranjit Savarkar also asked Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to discuss the remark of Rahul in a rally. He urged Thackeray to take strict action against Rahul Gandhi.

” We should not insult our freedom fighters and leaders. Congress is insulting Savarkar to take on Shiv Sena. Shiv Sena should remove Congress ministers and run a minority government as BJP is not going to vote against them”, said Ranjit Savarkar.

” Shiv Sena must choose party ethics over politics, the party must end the alliance with Congress” , he added.

” This Congress is no longer pre-independence patriot Congress, it has become a slave dynasty party, accused Ranjit.