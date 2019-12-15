Veteran actress passed away

Veteran Bollywood actress Gita Siddharth kak has passed away. The actress breathed her last in Saturday evening in Mumbai.

Gita Siddharth kak rose into fame after portraying the role of Amina in the 1973 film ‘Garam Hawa’ directed by M.S.Sathyu.

Gita Siddharth kak debuted to Bollywood film industry through ‘1972 film ‘Parichay’ directed by Gulzar. She has acted in many films in the 1970s and 80s.

Gita was married to documentary director and TV producer Siddharth kak. Their daughter Antara is a documentary filmmaker.