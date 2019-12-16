Bollywood actor Salman Khan reveals name of his favourite cricketer

Bollywood actor made an appearance in Star Sports’ pre-match show ahead of the first ODI between India and West Indies on Sunday where he answered a few questions about his interest in cricket.

Salman came on the show to promote his upcoming film Dabangg 3. He revealed Dhoni is his favourite cricketer and termed the former Indian captain a ‘Dabangg player.’ He also stated that he knows Indian all-rounder Kedar Jadhav personally. “I personally know Kedar Jadhav…Also, my favourite cricketer is MS Dhoni. He is a Dabangg player,” Salman said on the pre-match show.

Dhoni is currently on a sabbatical from international cricket and has not played for India since the conclusion of the 2019 World Cup. He last featured in India’s 18-run defeat against New Zealand in the semi-final in Manchester. The 38-year-old has missed India’s last four series against West Indies, South Africa and Bangladesh.