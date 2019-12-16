Citizenship Act Protests: Over 60 AMU students injured, university closed till Jan 5

Hundreds of AMU students protesting against the amended Citizenship Act clashed with police on Sunday at a campus gate, leaving 60 injured.After the protest, the adminstration announced closure of the university till January 5.Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Registrar Abdul Hamid said the police entered the campus late Sunday night and clashes were reported from inside. “Hostels are being evacuated,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appealed to the residents of the state to maintain peace and harmony.

“People should not pay attention to the rumours about Citizenship Amendment Act being spread by some vested interests,” he was quoted as saying in a statement.Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said, “Section 144 of CrPC remains imposed in all districts of Uttar Pradesh since November 9″.

The clashes at AMU started after an agitation by Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia students against the legislation turned violent and police used batons and tear gas to disperse them. Several students were injured in the national capital.The AMU students gathered at the Babey Sir Syed Gate and raised slogans against the police action on the demonstrators in Delhi.

The students broke the police cordon and fought pitched battles with the police.”About 60 students are being treated at Nehru Medical College Hospital and most of them are with trauma and eye injuries caused by tear gas,” Chief Medical Officer Dr Nisar Ahmad said.

AMU Proctor Prof Afifullah Khan said some security personnel were injured in brick-batting near the gate. An official of the Rapid Action Force, who sustained head injuries, was seen asking for a helmet in a video.Tension prevailed in the area as police used batons and tear gas to control the situation. Police have sealed all gates to the campus.

The registrar said the administration, along with the university, were in touch with the protestors and things were in control.

“But in the evening, suddenly some students and unruly elements started pelting stones and also damaged property, due which a request was made to the administration to use force, so as to control the situation,” he said.There is no loss of life and property, he added.

“The university is closed from today (15/12/2019) till 05/01/2020. This is being done due to disturbances created by some antisocial elements for last three days,” he said.”All other offices will remain open as usual and the closure of the university is for the purpose of reading and examination only. The remaining examination will be conducted after 05/01/2020,” he said in a statement.