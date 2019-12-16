Congress MP Shashi Tharoor criticizes arrest of actress for abusing Nehru-Gandhi family

Former UN diplomat and Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor has criticized the Rajasthan government for arresting Bollywood actress Payal Rohatgi for sharing objectionable video about Nehru-Gandhi family. Tharoor condemned the arrest and said it was violation of ‘Freedom of Expression’.

Tharoor, while noting that her video against Motilal Nehru, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi were “tasteless and false”, said that Indian democracy allows her the space to air her views irrespective of how “stupid” they are.

Tharoor claimed that the Rajasthan Police should uphold the “Freedom of Expression”. The decision to arrest her, said Tharoor, is “unwise”.

“There’s little doubt that the comments of @Payal_Rohatgi were tasteless &false, typical Sanghi drivel circulated on @whatsapp. But to arrest her is unwise: upholding freedom of expression means allowing her to say stupid things w’out police getting involved. She shd be released (sic),” Tharoor said.

Rohatgi was arrested on Sunday morning by a team of Rajasthan police from her Ahmedabad residence. The case against her was registered on October 10, after her video against the Nehru-Gandhi family was found to be defamatory, outraging the modesty of women and spreading religious hatred.

The objectionable video was uploaded by Rohatgi on her Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts on September 6 and September 21.