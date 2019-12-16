Kerala Hartal : No changes in school exams tomorrow,says Authorities

A group of outfits will observe a hartal in Kerala tomorrow, i.e. December 17, 2019, against the Centre’s decision to implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala hit out at the state-wide hartal, saying it was not only “unnecessary” but also against the “national interest”.

Tomorrow’s hartal has been called by a Joint Action Committee (JAC) of a group of around 33 outfits, including Kerala Muslim Youth Federation, Social Democratic Party of India, Welfare party, and Solidarity Organisation.

Meanwhile, Kerala police chief Loknath Behera has appealed to the outfits to withdraw the hartal, calling it illegal.

School authorities have informed that the Christmas exams will take place as per the announced schedule.. Meanwhile, Joint Council has informed that there is no change in their decision to observe hartal tomorrow. The Samara Samithy has asked the people to avoid travel and support the hartal.