Pakistan violates ceasefire again, Army Jawan Killed

An Army personnel was killed on Monday after the Pakistan army violated ceasefire along the Line of Control in Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipore district. The killed Army personnel has been identified as Havildar Chougule Jotiba Ganpati.

“Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Gurez sector today (Monday). Our troops retaliated to the violation in adequate measure and effectively,” PTI quoted an Army official as saying.

He further added that one soldier was killed in the firing by Pakistani troops. “The Army salutes the supreme sacrifice of the brave soldier,” the official said.

Meanwhile, the ceasefire violation was reported in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowshera sector. According to a report, the Pakistan army fired Mortars along the LoC. Indian Army is retaliating befittingly and the gunbattle is underway.