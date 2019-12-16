DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Priyanka Gandhi lead protest against police action against Jamia students

Dec 16, 2019, 05:49 pm IST
AICC general secretary priyanka Gandhi on Monday lead a protest organised by the Congress against the police action against students of Jamia Millia Islamia university. Priyanka Gandhi along with senior Congress leaders K.C.Venugopal, A.K.Antony, P.L.Punia, Ahmed Patel lead a symbolic protest at the India Gate in New Delhi.

” The government has attacked the constitution and the students. They attacked students after entering the University”, Priyanka said.

” We Will fight for the constitution. We will fight against government”, Priyanka added.

