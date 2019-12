The release date of Bollywood film ‘Thappad’ starring Taapsee Pannu has been announced by the makers. The film is directed by Anubhav Sinha.

Anubhav Sinha’s earlier film ‘Article 15’ was a blockbuster at the box-office and also won critical acclaim.

Along With Taapsee pannu, Ratna pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi, Ram kapoor are also playing crucial roles in the film.

The film bankrolled by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar will be released on 28 February 2020.