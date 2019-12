The Official trailer of Darbar has released with Superstar Rajinikanth as the lead and Nayanthara as the heroine while Sunil Shetty takes the main role as antagonist.

Superstar Rajinikanth returns to play the role of a police officer after a period of 25 years and directed by A R Murugadoss. Darbar is one of the most expected movie of 2020 and it’s slated to release during Pongal 2020. Darbar Trailer was released today and it has raised the expectation among fans.