” Violent protests on the Citizenship Amendment Act are unfortunate and deeply distressing”: Prime Minister on violent protests over CAA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reacted to the violent protests that is taking place in the country for the last few days over the Citizenship Amendment Act passed by the parliament. Prime Minister in a series of tweets has reacted to the unfortunate events that took place in Northeastern states and the national capital.

” Violent protests on the Citizenship Amendment Act are unfortunate and deeply distressing. Debate, discussion and dissent are essential parts of democracy but, never has damage to public property and disturbance of normal life been a part of our ethos”, tweeted Modi.

“The Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 was passed by both Houses of Parliament with overwhelming support. Large number of political parties and MPs supported its passage. This Act illustrates India’s centuries old culture of acceptance, harmony, compassion and brotherhood” added the Prime Minister.

“I want to unequivocally assure my fellow Indians that CAA does not affect any citizen of India of any religion. No Indian has anything to worry regarding this Act. This Act is only for those who have faced years of persecution outside and have no other place to go except India” confirmed Prime Minister.

“The need of the hour is for all of us to work together for the development of India and the empowerment of every Indian, especially the poor, downtrodden and marginalised. We cannot allow vested interest groups to divide us and create disturbance” said PM.

“This is the time to maintain peace, unity and brotherhood. It is my appeal to everyone to stay away from any sort of rumour mongering and falsehoods”, appealed PM to the people of the country.