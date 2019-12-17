Indian Army foils BAT action along LoC, 2 Pakistani SSG commandos killed

Two Pakistani Army SSG troops were killed by the Indian Army while foiling a BAT(Border Action Team) action by the Pakistani Army along the Line of Control.The Pakistan Army was trying to do execute a BAT action against the Indian Army post in Nathua ka Tibba in Sunderbani sector.

There was a heavy exchange of fire between India and Pakistan Army including the firing of anti-tank missiles and rockets in which one Indian soldier died.Indian Army is on high alert on the entire LoC to avoid any such further attempt by the Pakistani side.